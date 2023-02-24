Market Analysts see CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $28.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2023 that CenterPoint Energy Reports Q4 and Strong Full-Year 2022 Results; Reiterates 2023 Guidance.

Reported Q4 2022 earnings of $0.19 per diluted share and full year 2022 earnings of $1.59 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“non-GAAP EPS”) was $0.28 for Q4 2022 and $1.38 for full year 2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3449484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.98, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 30.09 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $16,552 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

339 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 30,037,652 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 28,658,616 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 516,225,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,921,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,736 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,379,111 shares during the same period.