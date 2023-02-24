Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $125.52 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price surged by 2.23 percent to reach at $2.74. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Los Angeles Team Honored for Work in the Community.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

(L-R) Members of the Los Angeles refinery’s Community Advisory Panel (CAP): Maribel Alejandre, Olga Chavez, Ken Fisher, Bruce Heyman, Chad Mayer, CP Patsatzis, Sandy Cajas, Juanita Naranjo, Kim Richard, Lucia Moreno-Linares, Ely Fournier and Evelyn Hernandez, Wilmington Community Clinic.

A sum of 2893488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $126.47 and dropped to a low of $122.88 until finishing in the latest session at $125.52.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.35. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.15, while it was recorded at 124.08 for the last single week of trading, and 105.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +12.70. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,938 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.09 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 618 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,592,878 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 30,449,476 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 307,971,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,014,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,022,845 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,870,650 shares during the same period.