Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Is Currently 20.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] price surged by 20.15 percent to reach at $11.74. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Lantheus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Worldwide revenue of $263.2 million and $935.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, representing increases of 103.1% and 119.9% over the prior year periods, respectively.

GAAP net loss of $119.2 million and GAAP net income of $28.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $40.2 million and $71.3 million in the prior year period.

A sum of 4073399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $71.30 and dropped to a low of $67.38 until finishing in the latest session at $69.99.

The one-year LNTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for LNTH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $100.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LNTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

LNTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.02 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.86, while it was recorded at 61.22 for the last single week of trading, and 65.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lantheus Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LNTH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,646 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,203,471, which is approximately -24.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,247,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.23 million in LNTH stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $223.5 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 18.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 13,483,866 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 14,517,655 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 38,384,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,386,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,717 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,527,314 shares during the same period.