Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Revenue clocked in at $5.42 billion, down -6.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] closed the trading session at $159.72 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.31, while the highest price level was $163.51. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Keysight Launches Wireless Test Platform for 5G RedCap and Cellular IoT Industry Progression.

Provides chipset, device, and module maker ecosystem with a network emulation platform designed specifically for all cellular internet of things technologies, including the 5G RedCap specification.

Supports the entire cellular internet of things development workflow, from early design and development to deployment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.63 percent and weekly performance of -13.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 938.45K shares, KEYS reached to a volume of 6278883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $198.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $175 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

KEYS stock trade performance evaluation

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, KEYS shares dropped by -11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.66 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.98, while it was recorded at 180.79 for the last single week of trading, and 162.72 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.65 and a Gross Margin at +63.38. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.16.

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 10.04%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,947 million, or 87.70% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,876,016, which is approximately 0.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,446,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 8,541,310 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 6,912,447 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 134,475,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,929,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,204,369 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 897,429 shares during the same period.