KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on American Tower Corporation [AMT] – find out why.

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] traded at a high on 02/23/23, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $201.96. The company report on February 23, 2023 that American Tower Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT):.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3167914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Tower Corporation stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $94.81 billion, with 465.59 million shares outstanding and 464.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3167914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corporation [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $253.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $245, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corporation [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.36, while it was recorded at 205.63 for the last single week of trading, and 233.00 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.88 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation [AMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 0.18%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corporation [AMT]

There are presently around $86,444 million, or 93.20% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,431,926, which is approximately 1.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,911,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.31 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 841 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 21,913,342 shares. Additionally, 807 investors decreased positions by around 18,842,904 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 387,267,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,024,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,064,841 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 1,877,419 shares during the same period.