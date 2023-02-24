Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] moved up 11.96: Why It’s Important

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.01%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Jeffs’ Brands Entered Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent with SuperBuzz for Developing ChatGPT and AI-Based Software for Amazon‘s Advertisement Platform.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The collaboration is designed to develop new and advanced tools for improved targeting, maximize campaigns and increase exposure and sales.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 million, with 6.86 million shares outstanding and 2.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.53K shares, JFBR stock reached a trading volume of 8347504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JFBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1603, while it was recorded at 0.9727 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Jeffs’ Brands Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.34.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of JFBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JFBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 203,341, which is approximately -31.163% of the company’s market cap and around 69.36% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in JFBR stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.0 in JFBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [NASDAQ:JFBR] by around 250 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 92,941 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 112,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFBR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 250 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 757 shares during the same period.