Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Is Currently 4.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] traded at a high on 02/23/23, posting a 4.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.77. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Iron Mountain Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

— Issues Strong 2023 Guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO –.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, announces outstanding financial and operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2022. The conference call / webcast details, earnings call presentation and supplemental financial information, which includes definitions of certain capitalized terms used in this release, are available on Iron Mountain’s Investor Relations website. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3003933 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for IRM stock reached $15.50 billion, with 290.94 million shares outstanding and 288.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 3003933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $55.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IRM stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IRM shares from 49 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has IRM stock performed recently?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.41, while it was recorded at 51.97 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

There are presently around $12,211 million, or 80.20% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,429,924, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 25,481,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

397 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 11,947,382 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 8,646,533 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 210,811,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,405,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,175 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 689,553 shares during the same period.