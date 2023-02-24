International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $60.53 billion, down -7.17% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] loss -0.14% or -0.18 points to close at $130.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3724556 shares. The company report on February 22, 2023 that IBM Finds the Cost of Training Could Scupper UK’s Drive To Become a ‘Science Superpower’.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Originally published by CityA.M.

The cost of training for a scientific or technology-related career is seen as the number one concern of UK students, job applicants and career changers, a survey commissioned by IBM has revealed.

It opened the trading session at $131.50, the shares rose to $131.70 and dropped to $128.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded -2.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 3724556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $146.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on IBM stock. On January 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 152 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.70, while it was recorded at 132.70 for the last single week of trading, and 135.67 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.13. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $69,374 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,144,196, which is approximately 1.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,340,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.99 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,212 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 30,125,593 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 16,402,985 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 483,892,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,421,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,968,659 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,593,819 shares during the same period.