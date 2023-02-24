Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] moved down -7.09: Why It’s Important

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] loss -7.09% or -0.11 points to close at $1.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2876140 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), ), a leading and long-standing SaaS providers in serving large enterprises in the finance industry in customer engagement with over 10 years of experience in China, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 6, 2022 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until June 5, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until June 5, 2023 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before June 5, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by June 5, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

It opened the trading session at $1.5219, the shares rose to $1.6599 and dropped to $1.315, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFBD points out that the company has recorded -23.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -165.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 259.68K shares, IFBD reached to a volume of 2876140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.61. With this latest performance, IFBD shares gained by 53.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9533, while it was recorded at 1.4517 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6319 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.12 and a Gross Margin at +23.52. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.44.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ:IFBD] by around 2,573 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFBD stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.