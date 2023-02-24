Guggenheim slashes price target on OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] – find out why.

OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE: OGE] slipped around -0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.27 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that OGE Energy Corp. reports 2022 results and outlook for 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (“OG&E”) today reported earnings of $3.32 per diluted share in 2022, compared to earnings of $3.68 per diluted share in 2021.

OG&E, a regulated electric company, contributed earnings of $2.19 per diluted share in 2022, compared with earnings of $1.80 per diluted share in 2021.

OGE Energy Corp. stock is now -5.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.975 and lowest of $37.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.91, which means current price is +0.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, OGE reached a trading volume of 2803059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGE shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for OGE Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for OGE Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on OGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OGE Energy Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has OGE stock performed recently?

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, OGE shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.17, while it was recorded at 37.83 for the last single week of trading, and 39.07 for the last 200 days.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.38. OGE Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32.

OGE Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE Energy Corp. go to 1.90%.

Insider trade positions for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]

There are presently around $5,190 million, or 71.20% of OGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,700,662, which is approximately 3.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,038,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.1 million in OGE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $264.68 million in OGE stock with ownership of nearly -2.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OGE Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE:OGE] by around 8,893,729 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 8,700,599 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 121,660,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,255,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,323 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,826,811 shares during the same period.