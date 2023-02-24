GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $90

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] closed the trading session at $75.90 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.2833, while the highest price level was $76.2097. The company report on February 16, 2023 that GE HealthCare Leaders to Present at March Investor Conferences.

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, is announcing today that its President and CEO Peter Arduini, along with Vice President and CFO Helmut Zodl, will be presenting at the following investor conferences next month.

Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference – March 1, 2023 at 12:30 pm ET in New York City.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, GEHC reached to a volume of 3762428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 72.88 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,956 million, or 24.42% of GEHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 34,030,714, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,928,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.86 billion in GEHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 27,398,553 shares. Additionally, 757 investors decreased positions by around 10,059,260 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 238,638,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,096,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,001,358 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,055 shares during the same period.