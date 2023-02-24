For NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] gained 24.57% or 3.28 points to close at $16.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5344472 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that NeoGenomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 10% to $139 million;.

It opened the trading session at $15.08, the shares rose to $18.07 and dropped to $15.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEO points out that the company has recorded 56.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -177.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 939.77K shares, NEO reached to a volume of 5344472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for NEO stock

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.46. With this latest performance, NEO shares gained by 43.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.56 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 14.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.08. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

There are presently around $1,888 million, or 90.80% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,933,477, which is approximately 3.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,674,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.41 million in NEO stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $106.5 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly 3.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 11,985,344 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 10,949,262 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 90,600,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,534,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,830 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,009,467 shares during the same period.