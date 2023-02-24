For Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.47 at the close of the session, down -6.37%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Aurora Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“Over the last year we’ve made significant progress advancing key elements of the Aurora Driver, our operations, and building a next-generation truck platform with our OEM partners,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aurora. “In the fourth quarter we continued this momentum toward commercialization as we expanded our pilot programs, made steady progress in our collaborations with PACCAR and Volvo Trucks, and unlocked increasingly complex driving capabilities. These technological advancements put us in a strong position to achieve our critical Feature Complete milestone by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is now 21.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.54, which means current price is +28.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 3150456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has AUR stock performed recently?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.33. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4738, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1520 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]

There are presently around $442 million, or 40.60% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 54,041,471, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.94 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $56.47 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 15,700,951 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 9,529,617 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 275,516,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,746,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,262 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,359 shares during the same period.