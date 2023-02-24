For ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] gained 16.76% on the last trading session, reaching $12.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that ACV to and Participate at the 2023 JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023 and Host Analyst Day on June 1, 2023.

2023 JMP Securities Technology ConferenceA webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

ACV Auctions Inc. represents 157.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.98 billion with the latest information. ACVA stock price has been found in the range of $11.80 to $13.2385.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 4897992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for ACVA stock

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, ACVA shares gained by 37.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.43. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.27.

ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

There are presently around $1,485 million, or 94.50% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 18,139,809, which is approximately 6.288% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,856,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.66 million in ACVA stocks shares; and ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $128.99 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 0.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 13,162,694 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,642,649 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 97,269,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,074,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,307,733 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,509,821 shares during the same period.