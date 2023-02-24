Five9 Inc. [FIVN] gain 8.62% so far this year. What now?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.89%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Five9 Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 20% to a Record $208.3 Million.

32% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue.

Over the last 12 months, FIVN stock dropped by -35.54%. The one-year Five9 Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.41. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.32 billion, with 70.23 million shares outstanding and 69.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, FIVN stock reached a trading volume of 4443807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $81.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 1181.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.21, while it was recorded at 79.34 for the last single week of trading, and 82.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.25 and a Gross Margin at +54.24. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70.

Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 22.62%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,524 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,718,788, which is approximately 2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,696,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.62 million in FIVN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $281.38 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 27.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 18,153,446 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 15,273,001 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 41,514,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,941,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,667,938 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,656,816 shares during the same period.