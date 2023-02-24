Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] is 30.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.03%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, GSM stock dropped by -33.20%. The one-year Ferroglobe PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.08. The average equity rating for GSM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $970.89 million, with 187.42 million shares outstanding and 94.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, GSM stock reached a trading volume of 6702510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ferroglobe PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.56 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.71.

Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $425 million, or 43.70% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,144,337, which is approximately 45.993% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,816,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.26 million in GSM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $27.2 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 32.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 21,812,321 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 17,169,067 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 45,508,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,490,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,130 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,937,770 shares during the same period.