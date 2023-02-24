Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Is Currently 0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] jumped around 0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $82.30 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Emerson Software Helps Intermountain Power Agency Deliver Carbon-Free Power.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Transformative initiative creates clean energy hub for western United States, extends digital foundation for green hydrogen production, storage and power generation.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global software and engineering leader, has been selected to automate operations at Intermountain Power Agency’s IPP Renewed power plant, a regional energy hub that uses renewable energy resources. Emerson’s power industry expertise and hydrogen production experience as an automation supplier to the adjacent Mitsubishi Power Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub will help the Intermountain Power Agency increase safety, decrease costs and simplify maintenance across the lifecycle of its Utah-based IPP Renewed.

Emerson Electric Co. stock is now -14.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMR Stock saw the intraday high of $83.16 and lowest of $81.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.00, which means current price is +0.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3932087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Argus have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $96, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EMR stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.21 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.04, while it was recorded at 84.48 for the last single week of trading, and 86.82 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $35,774 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 824 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 31,067,736 shares. Additionally, 792 investors decreased positions by around 31,334,487 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 372,281,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,683,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,323,995 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,552 shares during the same period.