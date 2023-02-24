Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] moved down -10.42: Why It’s Important

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] slipped around -3.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.03 at the close of the session, down -10.42%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual Revenues Increased Almost 50% Year-over-Year to $739.0 million Driven by 133 New Systemwide Shop Openings in 2022.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock is now 20.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BROS Stock saw the intraday high of $36.49 and lowest of $32.012 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.00, which means current price is +26.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 5209404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $40.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.65. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.10, while it was recorded at 37.46 for the last single week of trading, and 35.20 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $2,550 million, or 51.50% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 53,485,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,203,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.12 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.62 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 23.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 4,554,823 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,883,857 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 66,504,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,943,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,503 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,961 shares during the same period.