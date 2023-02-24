CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Is Currently 0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] closed the trading session at $8.21 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.14, while the highest price level was $8.50. The company report on February 6, 2023 that CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.94 percent and weekly performance of 3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 116.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 150.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 4366770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $11.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $9 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $554 million, or 76.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,905,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.48 million in CBAY stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $47.11 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 11,395,899 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,689,881 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,441,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,527,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,914,458 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 887,382 shares during the same period.