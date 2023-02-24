Credit Suisse lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] price surged by 0.87 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Rocket Lab Appoints Colin Canfield to Lead Investor Relations.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced the appointment of Colin Canfield to lead the Company’s investor relations.

As Investor Relations Manager Colin will be the primary liaison between Rocket Lab and the investment community, serve as a key advisor to the leadership team, and will lead all investor relations initiatives.

A sum of 4194816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.66M shares. Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares reached a high of $4.73 and dropped to a low of $4.54 until finishing in the latest session at $4.62.

The one-year RKLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.14. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.85. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,225 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 57,023,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.45 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.91 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 12.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 13,002,695 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 25,129,512 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 227,031,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,163,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,188,615 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 13,631,817 shares during the same period.