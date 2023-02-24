Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is 56.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] loss -5.20% or -0.09 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3722254 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Clear Channel Outdoor Continues Digital Media Transformation of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports at Newark Liberty International Airport.

World-class Advertising Displays Light-Up Newark Airport’s $2.7 Billion Terminal A as it Opens to Passenger Travel.

Locally-based Global NJ Brands Including Audible, Rutgers University and Atlantic Health System are First to Debut Ad Campaigns in the New Terminal.

It opened the trading session at $1.77, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCO points out that the company has recorded -0.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 3722254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for CCO stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4526, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4463 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $773 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 49,649,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.42 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.03 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 25,774,349 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 32,609,014 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 412,694,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,077,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,431,547 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 15,873,363 shares during the same period.