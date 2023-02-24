Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Stock trading around $161.82 per share: What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] surged by $13.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $163.49 during the day while it closed the day at $161.82. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Introduces Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Cheniere Energy Inc. stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNG stock has declined by -1.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.38% and gained 7.91% year-on date.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $41.33 billion, with 249.90 million shares outstanding and 246.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 5693909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $198.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on LNG stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LNG shares from 65 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LNG stock trade performance evaluation

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.24, while it was recorded at 149.45 for the last single week of trading, and 152.89 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,606 million, or 87.50% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,622,525, which is approximately 0.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,403,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.79 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly -5.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

495 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 20,408,864 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 19,516,781 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 173,932,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,857,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,275,556 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,927,853 shares during the same period.