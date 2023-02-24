BofA Securities lifts TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] loss -2.66% or -0.45 points to close at $16.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3079788 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of BRIUMVI™ (ublituximab) in Multiple Sclerosis to be Presented at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Annual Forum.

Poster Presentation Title: Early, Transient Shift in Hematologic Parameters Observed with Ublituximab in the ULTIMATE I and II Phase 3 Studies.

It opened the trading session at $16.97, the shares rose to $17.00 and dropped to $16.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGTX points out that the company has recorded 141.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -372.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 3079788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 484.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for TGTX stock

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.94. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5154.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.19. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5204.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.26.

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $1,538 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,502,764, which is approximately 5.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,415,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.33 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.25 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 13,684,006 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,352,584 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,440,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,476,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,119,687 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,960,543 shares during the same period.