Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] is -24.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ: BAND] slipped around -6.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.40 at the close of the session, down -26.98%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Bandwidth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly and full year revenue exceeded mid-point of guidance ranges by $10 million.

Guiding to 30% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023.

Bandwidth Inc. stock is now -24.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BAND Stock saw the intraday high of $21.68 and lowest of $16.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.42, which means current price is +4.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 566.62K shares, BAND reached a trading volume of 2844178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAND shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bandwidth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bandwidth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $25, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on BAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bandwidth Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAND in the course of the last twelve months was 30.29.

How has BAND stock performed recently?

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.34. With this latest performance, BAND shares dropped by -26.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.85, while it was recorded at 23.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.91 for the last 200 days.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.35 and a Gross Margin at +43.50. Bandwidth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.80.

Bandwidth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bandwidth Inc. go to 20.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]

There are presently around $338 million, or 79.10% of BAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,911,134, which is approximately 4.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,040,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.51 million in BAND stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $20.4 million in BAND stock with ownership of nearly -27.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bandwidth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ:BAND] by around 3,875,927 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 2,808,573 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 12,732,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,417,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAND stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 971,546 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,953 shares during the same period.