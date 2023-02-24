Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain 6.44% so far this year. What now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] slipped around -0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.12 at the close of the session, down -5.71%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Declares First Quarter Dividend.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that its board of directors has approved a first quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share. This is payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock is now 6.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMBP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.26 and lowest of $4.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.02, which means current price is +6.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 3701928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has AMBP stock performed recently?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

There are presently around $605 million, or 19.30% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,310,000, which is approximately 15.693% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,007,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.76 million in AMBP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $30.59 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 31,885,073 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 29,229,451 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 56,982,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,097,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,619,474 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,752,062 shares during the same period.