Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $11

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: HOUS] loss -12.04% or -0.88 points to close at $6.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5157354 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) (“Anywhere” or the “Company”), a global leader in residential real estate services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Anywhere responded to a challenging 2022 housing market with agility to both prioritize our critical growth investments and continue to reengineer how we operate at a lower cost base,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO. “We remain committed to our goals of growing our advantaged positions in franchise, luxury, and transaction services, along with our focus on simplifying the transaction for consumers and agents alike.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.64, the shares rose to $6.95 and dropped to $5.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOUS points out that the company has recorded -41.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, HOUS reached to a volume of 5157354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOUS shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for HOUS stock

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.43. With this latest performance, HOUS shares dropped by -18.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.00. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. go to 27.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]

There are presently around $776 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,841,058, which is approximately -0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,418,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.43 million in HOUS stocks shares; and ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, currently with $60.93 million in HOUS stock with ownership of nearly 4.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:HOUS] by around 11,860,698 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 12,659,154 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 96,096,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,616,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOUS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,752,014 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,547 shares during the same period.