Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain 13.18% so far this year. What now?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a high on 02/23/23, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $185.65. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Analog Devices and Marvell Showcase Next-Generation 5G Massive MIMO Radio Unit Platform at Mobile World Congress 2023.

Collaboration combines industry-leading digital beamforming and transceiver silicon to propel advanced massive MIMO into mainstream.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge, and Marvell Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced their next-generation 5G massive MIMO (mMIMO) reference design platform with support for Open RAN. The combination of ADI’s latest RadioVerse® Transceiver SoC and the Marvell® OCTEON® 10 Fusion 5G baseband processor – the industry’s first 5 nm digital beamforming solution for 5G, improves the time-to-market for advanced mMIMO radio units and O-RAN support with up to 40% lower energy consumption, smaller size, and lower weight. The OCTEON 10 Fusion baseband processor also provides flexible L1 implementation, with hardware and software reuse across the RU (Radio Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) to facilitate evolving L1 splits among operators worldwide over the coming years, while the RadioVerse SoC provides extensive digital RF front end capabilities including field proven DPD.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4487127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $94.64 billion, with 507.12 million shares outstanding and 505.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4487127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $215.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.08, while it was recorded at 188.38 for the last single week of trading, and 160.12 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $81,383 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.74 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 700 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,726,513 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 26,602,822 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 391,039,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,368,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,975,745 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,399,793 shares during the same period.