Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Is Currently 6.95 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] gained 6.95% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Akebia Receives Positive CHMP Opinion in Europe for Vafseo™ (vadadustat) for the Treatment of Symptomatic Anaemia Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease in Adults on Chronic Maintenance Dialysis.

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the European Commission (EC) to approve Vafseo™ (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis. The EC will review the CHMP recommendation and deliver a final decision in approximately two months. The decision will be applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

“We are extremely pleased by the CHMP’s positive opinion for our marketing authorisation application for Vafseo for patients on dialysis,” said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. “We are driven to better the lives of people impacted by chronic kidney disease and a positive opinion is a critical step toward delivering on this purpose. We believe more treatment options are needed for patients with anaemia on dialysis, and if we receive a positive EC decision Vafseo could offer an oral treatment to help address this need. This is also an important milestone in our process to identify and secure a potential partner in Europe to bring Vafseo to those patients.”.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. represents 183.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.84 million with the latest information. AKBA stock price has been found in the range of $0.6549 to $0.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 4564657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.49. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6775, while it was recorded at 0.7654 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4317 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $39 million, or 29.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: ALERCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 15,090,119, which is approximately 224.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,238,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 million in AKBA stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.54 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 11,823,270 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,216,426 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 29,888,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,928,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 681,182 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,722 shares during the same period.