Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Is Currently 1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] jumped around 0.92 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.39 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now 8.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $74.25 and lowest of $72.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.00, which means current price is +13.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 4486500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $85.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZM stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 295 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.07, while it was recorded at 76.13 for the last single week of trading, and 86.97 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.37%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $11,867 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,207,290, which is approximately 17.999% of the company’s market cap and around 12.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,732,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $934.41 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $779.1 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 17,212,786 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 13,998,519 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 130,481,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,693,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,062 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,272,983 shares during the same period.