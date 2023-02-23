ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $26

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE: ZIP] plunged by -$5.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.25 during the day while it closed the day at $17.99. The company report on February 21, 2023 that ZipRecruiter Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Quarterly revenue $210.5 million, down 4% y/y.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock has also loss -22.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIP stock has inclined by 8.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.57% and gained 9.56% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIP stock reached $1.96 billion, with 113.06 million shares outstanding and 52.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 726.60K shares, ZIP reached a trading volume of 8045060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIP shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on ZIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIPRECRUITER INC. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

ZIP stock trade performance evaluation

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.52. With this latest performance, ZIP shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.71, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +89.26. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62.

ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,213 million, or 92.50% of ZIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIP stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC with ownership of 11,359,348, which is approximately -24.819% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 9,643,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.49 million in ZIP stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $136.52 million in ZIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIPRECRUITER INC. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE:ZIP] by around 3,892,477 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,382,080 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 55,176,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,451,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,019 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 616,326 shares during the same period.