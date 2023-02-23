Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain 18.31% so far this year. What now?

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] gained 12.40% or 10.03 points to close at $90.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4460752 shares. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Finished 2022 ahead of guidance, with total revenue of $355.0 million in the fourth quarter, up 6% y/y; total revenue was $361.4 million and up 8% y/y on a constant currency basis.

Q4’22 was the most profitable FCF quarter in Wix history with FCF1 of $52.0 million, ahead of guidance.

It opened the trading session at $91.805, the shares rose to $95.25 and dropped to $90.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WIX points out that the company has recorded 35.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 688.95K shares, WIX reached to a volume of 4460752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $99.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on WIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88.

Trading performance analysis for WIX stock

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, WIX shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.20, while it was recorded at 86.95 for the last single week of trading, and 74.40 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.93.

Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

There are presently around $4,492 million, or 91.70% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,046,560, which is approximately -1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 3.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,693,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.78 million in WIX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $224.04 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly -16.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 4,578,437 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 6,816,291 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 38,025,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,419,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 980,726 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 893,705 shares during the same period.