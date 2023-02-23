Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] Is Currently 47.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 47.06%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Windtree Therapeutics to Raise $1.0 Million From the Exercise of Previously Issued Warrants.

Pursuant to the Inducement Offer Letters, the Company agreed to reduce the exercise price of certain of its previously issued warrants to $0.20 per share of Common Stock underlying such warrants. The warrants so amended include (i) warrants issued in December 2019 to purchase 78,643 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $12.09 per share), (ii) warrants issued in May 2020 to purchase 279,889 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $7.975 per share); and (iii) warrants issued in March 2021 to purchase 4,450,063 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $3.60 per share) (collectively, the “Warrants”).

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 47.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WINT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3811 and lowest of $0.211 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.43, which means current price is +78.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 679.06K shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 160977368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has WINT stock performed recently?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.29. With this latest performance, WINT shares gained by 47.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1776, while it was recorded at 0.1708 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3132 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 335,700, which is approximately 7.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 212,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in WINT stocks shares; and PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $47000.0 in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 300,476 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 428,706 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 828,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,385 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,389 shares during the same period.