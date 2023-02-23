William Blair slashes price target on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] – find out why.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.33%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that WillScot Mobile Mini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Milestones Achieved and Portfolio Streamlined with Idiosyncratic Initiatives Supporting Over $1B Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 Outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, WSC stock rose by 32.80%. The one-year WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.22. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.20 billion, with 213.64 million shares outstanding and 202.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, WSC stock reached a trading volume of 3691773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $55.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WSC stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSC shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.17, while it was recorded at 51.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,860 million, or 98.50% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,555,613, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,246,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.11 million in WSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $641.09 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 19,509,654 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 25,714,601 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 155,064,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,288,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,002,032 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,432,483 shares during the same period.