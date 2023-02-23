why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] loss -47.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to enter into an agreement with existing investors of the Company who participated in this offering to reduce the exercise price of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 2,840,000 ADS, in the aggregate, which were issued in the Company’s August 2022 public offering (the “Prior Warrants”) from $5.00 per ADS to $1.10 per ADS, effective upon the closing of this offering. Additionally, the term of the Prior Warrants will be amended such that the new termination date will be February 24, 2028.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. represents 4.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.23 million with the latest information. QNRX stock price has been found in the range of $0.62 to $0.7488.

If compared to the average trading volume of 423.03K shares, QNRX reached a trading volume of 5136253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNRX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for QNRX stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.67. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -59.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5908, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6990 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,909, which is approximately 42.581% of the company’s market cap and around 7.19% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 10,543 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 95,620 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 69,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 88,662 shares during the same period.