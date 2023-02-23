why CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.45

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] traded at a low on 02/22/23, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.93. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CEMEX, Sandia Labs, and Synhelion to Scale Solar Energy Technology to Produce Cement.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy awarded US$3.2 million to Solar MEAD, a joint project headed by CEMEX, Sandia National Laboratories, and Synhelion, which aims to decarbonize cement production.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5604853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for CX stock reached $7.55 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 5604853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CX stock performed recently?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $1,998 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.4 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $180.87 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 37.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 28,290,960 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 47,801,175 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 329,134,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,226,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,023 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 21,444,653 shares during the same period.