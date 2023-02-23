Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Stock trading around $41.02 per share: What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.00%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Wheaton Precious Metals Announces 2022 Production and Sales Results and Forecasts Over 30% Long-Term Growth.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

“Wheaton delivered solid production results at the low end of guidance despite facing a number of headwinds in 2022. In addition, we took steps to optimize our portfolio as part of our responsibility to manage our existing assets and to ensure we are well positioned for a period of prolonged growth,” said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. “Wheaton further diversified its asset base in 2022 by adding four additional streams on development assets, which will contribute to our steady organic growth over the next five years. Given the strong tenure of our reserve and resource base, we are also pleased to continue to present ten-year production guidance highlighting the long-term strength in our portfolio.”.

Over the last 12 months, WPM stock dropped by -5.70%. The one-year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.01. The average equity rating for WPM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.57 billion, with 451.76 million shares outstanding and 450.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, WPM stock reached a trading volume of 4135701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $53.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.20.

WPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.51, while it was recorded at 42.00 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

WPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,243 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,970,563, which is approximately 0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 20,792,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $852.91 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $830.0 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly 4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 27,136,322 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 13,930,413 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 233,013,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,079,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,894 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,525 shares during the same period.