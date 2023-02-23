Wayfair Inc. [W] gain 51.44% so far this year. What now?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] jumped around 1.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.81 at the close of the session, up 3.84%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Wayfair Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 before the opening of the market on February 23, 2023.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ. The call will also be available via live webcast at http://bit.ly/3YaU6OF. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

Wayfair Inc. stock is now 51.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. W Stock saw the intraday high of $49.98 and lowest of $48.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.40, which means current price is +57.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5278265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.54, while it was recorded at 51.24 for the last single week of trading, and 46.96 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $4,970 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,180,643, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,530,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.51 million in W stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $427.03 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 19,669,008 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 14,184,129 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 65,919,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,772,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,754,870 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,140,287 shares during the same period.