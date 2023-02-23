Wall Street Analyst Initiated Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.96 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Signify Health Announces Participation in New CMS Program to Support Providers in Rural and Underserved Communities.

Through this new program, Signify Health aims to create a sustainable pathway for rural providers and FQHCs to participate in Medicare value-based payment programs.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the Company’s intention to participate in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Advance Investment Payments (AIP) incentive program to support providers in rural and underserved communities.

Signify Health Inc. stock is now 1.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGFY Stock saw the intraday high of $29.15 and lowest of $28.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.88, which means current price is +2.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 4488366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 334.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SGFY stock performed recently?

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 28.69 for the last single week of trading, and 23.95 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $10,263 million, or 97.84% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 139,614,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in SGFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $206.74 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 43.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 21,442,792 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 21,810,176 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 311,130,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,383,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,855,199 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,776,121 shares during the same period.