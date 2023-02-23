Wall Street Analyst Initiated Li Auto Inc. [LI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] slipped around -0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.69 at the close of the session, down -2.51%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 16.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $24.23 and lowest of $23.4039 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.49, which means current price is +19.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 4721171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.64, while it was recorded at 24.43 for the last single week of trading, and 25.47 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $3,469 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,664,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.72 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $241.52 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -17.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,463,094 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 111,808,972 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 842,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,429,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,350,557 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 39,234,350 shares during the same period.