Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price plunged by -5.94 percent to reach at -$1.82. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings; Approximately $1.2 Billion in Buybacks and Dividends in 2022; Huntsman Board Approves 12% Dividend Increase.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $91 million compared to net income of $597 million in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2022 diluted loss per share of $0.48 compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.73 in the prior year period.

A sum of 5803102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $29.94 and dropped to a low of $28.255 until finishing in the latest session at $28.84.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.92. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.00, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 1.63%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,731 million, or 91.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,405,476, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,226,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.45 million in HUN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $271.92 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 19.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 11,638,202 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 22,319,659 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 130,102,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,059,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,071 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,560,501 shares during the same period.