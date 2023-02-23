Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Is Currently 0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $18.57 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Upstart Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“Despite the economic headwinds of 2022 and continued funding challenges that have impacted our financial results, we’re a much better company than we were a year ago,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “We begin the new year with more advanced technology, faster AI model development, dramatically more training data, and a strengthened leadership team. We’re on an important journey to reinvent credit so that it works for everyone and excited to remind the world what Upstart is capable of.”.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 81.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.57 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $18.01 to $20.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 7248326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on UPST stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 34 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 19.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $549 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,396,482, which is approximately 6.395% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,531,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.15 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.42 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 9.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 4,022,916 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 6,877,989 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 18,658,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,559,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,576 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,605 shares during the same period.