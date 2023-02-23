Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Revenue clocked in at $24.88 billion, down -7.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] closed the trading session at $191.38 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $190.08, while the highest price level was $194.49. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference.

Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.58 percent and weekly performance of -6.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 5815324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $221.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $204 to $232, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 200 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 45.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.61, while it was recorded at 198.07 for the last single week of trading, and 213.04 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93,629 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,266,227, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,084,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.2 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -0.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,095 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 32,659,463 shares. Additionally, 1,092 investors decreased positions by around 29,762,689 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 426,808,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,230,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,662,206 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,807,681 shares during the same period.