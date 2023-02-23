UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI] gain 5.53% so far this year. What now?

UFP Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: UFPI] gained 2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $83.63 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that UFP Industries Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Full year net sales increase 11 percent and earnings per share increase 28 percent.

UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced net sales of $1.9 billion, net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $133 million, and earnings per diluted share of $2.10 for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also announced a record $9.6 billion in net sales for fiscal 2022, an 11 percent increase over 2021, and record 2022 earnings per diluted share of $10.97, a 28 percent increase over the previous year.

UFP Industries Inc. represents 59.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.59 billion with the latest information. UFPI stock price has been found in the range of $80.62 to $84.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.49K shares, UFPI reached a trading volume of 17541793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFPI shares is $95.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for UFP Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for UFP Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on UFPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UFP Industries Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFPI in the course of the last twelve months was 64.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for UFPI stock

UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.62. With this latest performance, UFPI shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.43, while it was recorded at 88.55 for the last single week of trading, and 79.19 for the last 200 days.

UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UFP Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFP Industries Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UFP Industries Inc. [UFPI]

There are presently around $4,358 million, or 84.40% of UFPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,703,136, which is approximately 1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,501,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.32 million in UFPI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $235.73 million in UFPI stock with ownership of nearly 3.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UFP Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in UFP Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:UFPI] by around 2,891,134 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 2,056,478 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 47,164,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,112,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFPI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 440,905 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 276,954 shares during the same period.