Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is -0.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $61.74 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Tyson Foods Signs Agreement to Acquire Williams Sausage Company.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and foodservice customers.

Tyson Foods Inc. represents 356.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.71 billion with the latest information. TSN stock price has been found in the range of $60.81 to $62.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 4212677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $67.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $89 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $61, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.21, while it was recorded at 61.15 for the last single week of trading, and 73.49 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $14,707 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,724,256, which is approximately 2.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,132,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $899.37 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 27,249,292 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 32,296,635 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 178,657,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,203,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,702 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,670,135 shares during the same period.