The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Stock trading around $50.16 per share: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.76 during the day while it closed the day at $50.16. The company report on February 13, 2023 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) announced today that Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, in New York, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until April 7, 2023.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also loss -3.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 12.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.00% and gained 10.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $40.38 billion, with 811.30 million shares outstanding and 806.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3607714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 202.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.31, while it was recorded at 51.03 for the last single week of trading, and 44.16 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.01%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,396 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,120,078, which is approximately 3.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.0 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 60,779,738 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 55,659,223 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 569,288,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,727,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,874,438 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,850,489 shares during the same period.