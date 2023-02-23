Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain 24.44% so far this year. What now?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.74 during the day while it closed the day at $29.43. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fourth quarter revenue grows 15% year-over-year to $637.7 million and full year revenue grows 18% year-over-year to $2,406.8 million.

2022 full year cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow was $189.3 million and $16.5 million, respectively; Cash position of $918.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also loss -3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has inclined by 2.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.03% and gained 24.44% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $4.82 billion, with 161.73 million shares outstanding and 160.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 6638074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $31.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.25, while it was recorded at 30.09 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,000 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,928,440, which is approximately -9.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,476,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.03 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $290.91 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -15.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 13,787,550 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 16,339,525 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 105,805,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,932,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,716 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,787,080 shares during the same period.