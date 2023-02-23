Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Stock trading around $32.72 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $32.72 on 02/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.50, while the highest price level was $33.83. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Suncor Board Announces Rich Kruger as New President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer, to retire at the end of the year.

Kris Smith to become Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.12 percent and weekly performance of -5.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, SU reached to a volume of 5218203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.32, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 33.45 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +45.82. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 9.98%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,719 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 71,512,136, which is approximately 4.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,756,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.37 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -0.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 84,656,712 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 53,133,422 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 678,817,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,607,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,445,331 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,976,517 shares during the same period.