Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] Stock trading around $0.15 per share: What’s Next?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.86%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Leadership Changes.

Dannielle Appelhans to Become President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, RUBY stock dropped by -97.11%. The one-year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.0. The average equity rating for RUBY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.72 million, with 90.36 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, RUBY stock reached a trading volume of 4178852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $4, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

RUBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, RUBY shares dropped by -40.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2101, while it was recorded at 0.1655 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5674 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 76.60% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.55% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,376,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $0.73 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 1,000,676 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,428,358 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 60,148,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,577,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,772 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,759,882 shares during the same period.