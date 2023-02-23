Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] stock Reiterated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $20

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] slipped around -0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.25 at the close of the session, down -2.57%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now 66.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $13.40 and lowest of $12.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.14, which means current price is +67.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.38M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 13354077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 147.22.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $3,817 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.44 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $324.27 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 66,534,314 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 47,501,155 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 174,035,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,070,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,252,563 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 10,910,367 shares during the same period.