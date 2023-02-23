Oppenheimer lifts Match Group Inc. [MTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $43.84 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Match Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Justin McLeod, Founder & CEO of Hinge, and Tanny Shelburne, SVP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

Match Group Inc. represents 281.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.33 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $42.365 to $43.925.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4152460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.54, while it was recorded at 43.88 for the last single week of trading, and 56.94 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $11,814 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $696.16 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 34,858,027 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 30,946,622 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 203,668,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,472,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,804,154 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,071 shares during the same period.